Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan met with Kazakh PM Bektenov

Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov paid a working visit to Ankara, Turkiye, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Kazakh Prime Minister Bektenov held a meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, had talks with the Vice President of Turkiye, discussed investment cooperation during the meeting with the representatives of major Turkish companies and holdings as well as addressed the Kazakh-Turkish Business Forum.

Addressing the business representatives, Betenov stressed the readiness to provide support in implementing the projects key for the country.

The Kazakh Prime minister drew attention of the business representatives to the most promising areas, oil and gas chemistry, coal chemistry, mechanical engineering with a focus on deepening the localization of production and expanding the model range of the manufactured vehicles.

Photo: government

Following the Business Forum with the presence of the delegations of Kazakhstan and Turkiye 10 commercial documents in the field of investment cooperation to the tune of over 180 million US dollars were signed. These include a memorandum to export end products, agreements on construction of a logistics hub as well as a number of plants for production of soda ash, sprinkler irrigation equipment, nonwoven materials, as well as for assembly of irrigation equipment.

In addition, the agreement on exchange of advanced experiences in the field of seed production as well as prospects for seed supply was signed.