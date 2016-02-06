Turkish Prime Minister delivered lecture to public figures of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Turkey Ahmet Davutoglu delivered a lecture to public figures and statesmen of Kazakhstan.

The meeting was held in the Palace of Peace and Reconciliation. The Head of Government of Turkey touched upon the achievement of Kazakhstan over the independence years, history of development of strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and Turkey and expressed confidence that the relations between the two countries would continue to become stronger.

"We are very glad that we are celebrating the 25th anniversary of your independence. The state of Kazakhstan will exist forever. Turkey will also be a close friend and partner to Kazakhstan," A. Davutoglu said.

Representatives of the Government of Kazakhstan, heads of state bodies, representatives of the International Turkic Academy, representatives of the accredited in Kazakhstan diplomatic missions, rectors of the higher education institutions, public figures and scientists took part in the meeting.

