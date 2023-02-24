Turkish rescuers keen on learning from Kazakh colleagues

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Today, at a briefing held at the Central Communications Office in Almaty, Chief of the Republican Operational and Rescue Team Vladimir Tsoy told the attendees about the Kazakh rescuers’ work in Türkiye, Kazinform reports.

«On February 7, at the President’s instruction, we left for Türkiye to help the fraternal Turkish people. Our group included 33 employees of the Republican Operational and Rescue Team and 5 employees of the Emergency Medicine Center. Upon arrival, we were accompanied to Gaziantep,» Vladimir Tsoy said.

Kazakh rescuers pulled out seven survivors and 88 dead people from the rubble.

According to him, Turkish people highly praised the professionalism of the Kazakh rescuers.

«One of my Turkish colleagues even asked me why the Kazakh rescuers are so cool. «Do earthquakes occur frequently in Kazakhstan?» he asked. I answered that Kazakhstan has a good school of rescuers. Every year we hold seminars on training ranges and organize competitions among the rescuers. We train constantly and share our experience. Our canine teams undergo training there too. All of this turned out to be useful for us,» he said.

He added that he had recently received a message from the chief coordinator of the AFAD search and rescue team with a request to share experience with them.

«He asks me to come to Türkiye and train their rescuers, to share our experience. They want also to send 30 rescuers including canine teams to Kazakhstan for a training. I can say we did a good job. We proved our professionalism. Thanks God, all our rescuers returned home safe and sound,» he said and expressed gratitude to volunteers and employees of the Kazakhstan Embassy in Türkiye for support.