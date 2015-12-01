Turkish Stream and Akkuyu nuclear power plant not in list of Russian sanctions

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Turkish Stream pipeline and Akkuyu nuclear power plant projects are not in the list of Russian sanctions against Turkey.

The decree of the Russian Government on special economic measures against Turkey released on Tuesday does not contain any information about measures in energy sphere. Russia's nuclear power giant Rosatom refrained from any comments on project's prospects. Turkish Stream and Akkuyu nuclear power plant construction may be frozen or abandoned within the framework of restrictive measures against Turkey, Russian Minister of Economic Development Alexey Ulyukayev said earlier. Source: TASS Photo: © Stanislav Krasilniko/ITAR-TASS