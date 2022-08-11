Turkistan Music and Drama Theater team to perform in Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Astana Opera strengthens friendship with creative teams from all over Kazakhstan. On August 27-28, the artists of the Turkistan Music and Drama Theater will perform on tour at the Grand Hall of the capital’s opera house, the press service of Astana Opera informs.

The creative team will present to the attention of residents and guests of the capital the plastique performance The Legend of Qorqyt to the libretto by the Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan, writer and playwright Yermek Amanshayev.

«Astana Opera has friendly and creative relations with the Turkistan Music and Drama Theater. As it is known, in June of this year, our ballet company went on tour to Turkistan for the first time. At the drama theatre, the artists performed a masterpiece of the 20th century – the ballet Schéhérazade by the brilliant choreographer Michel Fokine to Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov’s music and the author’s gala program of the artistic director of the ballet company, People’s Artist of Russia Altynai Asylmuratova. We are very happy that two months later, artists from the holy city of Turkistan will perform at Astana Opera with a return tour. I am positive that the capital’s audience will highly appreciate our colleagues’ art,» Astana Opera’s general director, Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan Galym Akhmedyarov, said.

«Despite the fact that very little time has passed since the opening of the Turkistan Music and Drama Theater, it has already become recognizable throughout the republic. This is our second tour to Nur-Sultan. Before that, we performed Dulat Isabekov’s historical drama Borte for the capital’s audience at the Kalibek Kuanyshbayev State Academic Kazakh Music and Drama Theater, and now it is a great honor for us to perform on Astana Opera’s wonderful stage. On August 27-28, we invite all viewers to assess the art of our young theatre in the plastique performance of The Legend of Qorqyt, which combines modern dance and opera,» Ainur Kopbasarova, general and artistic director of the Turkistan Music and Drama Theater, said.

The performance tells about the life of the legendary Qorqyt-ata, who left a deep mark on the history of nomadic peoples, and also created a valuable literary and musical heritage. According to the libretto, he carves a qobyz from a giant elm tree. This instrument with magical sound transforms everything around into harmony and prosperity. However, the qobyz player encounters many trials on his life path. He tries to escape from his ‘visions’ and wherever he goes, wandering from one part of the world to another, he is haunted by the ghost of Death... After going through a difficult path, Qorqyt finally returns to his homeland.

In this performance, the eternal conflict between Qorqyt, who radiates the light of goodness and creativity, and the sorceress Martu, who is trying to turn the earth into a battlefield, is impressively depicted in the language of modern choreography.

The production team members have professional experience under their belt. The choreographer is the famous Russian ballet master, art critic Konstantin Semenov. The composer is Khamit Shangaliyev. The artistic director of the performance is Ainur Kopbasarova. Set designer is Tatyana Vyushinskaya, lighting designer is Tatyana Mishina, video content designer is Sergey Rylko, costume designers are Nazim Zhailaubayeva and Nazim Karpykova, set decorator is Zhanat Kokimbekov, ballet master is Daulet Muratpekov, make-up artist is Adel Nurkasymova.

For two days in a row, talented artists of the Turkistan Music and Drama Theater will perform for the capital’s audience: Yelaman Abdykalyk, Yerkinbek Aubakirov, Akylai Sydygaliyeva, Alina Ormonbek, Rustam Shaikhov, Gulzhanat Kalamgazina, Bakhytnur Duyssenbayeva, Mao Sakai, Farkhad Saduakassov, Joseph Rakhimbayev, Dastan Sattar, Aktan Assylbashev, Ilyas Jarlykassymov, Yeldos Ospanov, Amina Abdykalyk, Alua Toregeldy, Kamila Alimzhanova, Ayazhan Medetkhan, Madina Sadubayeva.









Photo: astanaopera.kz