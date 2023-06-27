Turkistan region expects 5fold increase in crop yields

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Agriculture is one of the most important sectors of Turkistan region’s economy. The region’s agricultural output has doubled in the past 5 years and hit for the first time 1 trillion tenge. This is what Governor Darkhan Satybaldy said at the briefing in Astana today, Kazinform reports.

According to him, agricultural output in 2018 was at 544.3 billion tenge.

A total of 336 billion tenge has been invested in region’s agriculture. The area of intensive gardens this year will be increased to 5,405 hectares.

The Governor expects that crop yield will rise more than 5 times and will reach 300-350 centners.

Last year the region harvested 91,000 tons of products.

71% of the country’s greenhouses are operating in Turkistan region, Darkhan Satybaldy says. Their total areas has reached 1,511 hectares. As he added, the area of the greenhouses will be expanded by more than 500 hectares by 2027. As a result of diversification of the crops, the region has harvested 3 million tonbs of vegetables, garden products and potatoes.

In order to satisfy the domestic markets with home-grown products, 60 projects amounting to 54 billion tenge will be implemented in the region in 2023, which will let employ 1,318 people. 16 of them worth 5 billion tenge have already been launched.