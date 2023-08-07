Turkistan region to build 7 more educational facilities

TURKISTAN. KAZINFORM Seven new educational facilities will open their doors this academic year in Sairam district, Turkistan region, Kazinform cites the regional akimat’s press service.

There are 75 state and 17 private schools in the region so far. Seven more will be commissioned this year. Besides, Sairam district started construction of the community centre in Akbulak district. There will be a library and sports sections. The centre will open September this year.