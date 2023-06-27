Turkistan rgn sees increase in number of tourists

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Governor of Turkistan region Darkhan Satybaldy informed about the development of tourism in the region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«Three main directions for the development of tourism have been defined in the region. There are 1,770 historic and cultural monuments regarding the historic and informative direction. The region has four objects of eco-tourism, specially protected natural sites. Among them, Aksu-Zhabagly and Karatau reserves, national natural park Sairam-Ugam, and regional natural park Syrdarya-Turkestan,» said Satybaldy at a briefing.

According to him, 30 tourist routes have been developed to promote eco-tourism in the region.

«As for medical tourism, there are 72 medical and wellness centers. With a total of 7,940 beds. There are plans to commission two more centers by the end of this year. In total, over 470 thousand tourists and 1 million visitors visited the within the said directions last year,» said the governor of Turkistan region.

He went on to add that KZT69bn worth of investments have been attracted in the field of tourism in the region.

«As a result, 19 tourist investment projects were completed and commissioned in the region. This year, 10 projects to the tune of KZT35bn are set to be commissioned,» said Satybaldy.