TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    12:10, 31 August 2023 | GMT +6

    Turkistan to launch new plants

    Photo: press service of the akimat of the Turkestan region
    TURKISTAN. KAZINFORM Turkistan region governor Darkhan Satybaldy met with Chinese businessmen to debate several projects. Following the talks there were signed memoranda on the development of bilateral ties between the region and China’s commodity producers, joint projects and exchange of practice, Kazinform cites the akim’s press service.

    In particular, industrial and special economic zone authorities signed memoranda on an agricultural engineering assembly plant, a cable system enterprise, an electric vehicle charging station enterprise, and a garment factory worth 3 billion tenge.

    According to the head of the Chinese delegation, the main goal of their visit is to boost trade via the Silk Road and to raise trading ties between Kazakhstan and China to a higher level.

    An online platform called to increase sales between Kazakhstan and China was presented at the meeting. It aims at reducing commodity prices, raising goods quality, and reducing speculative activities.

    Economy Industry Turkestan region China Turkistan
