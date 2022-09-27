EN
    Turkistan to receive status of Kazakhstan’s spiritual and historical capital

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM At today’s meeting with the residents of Turkistan region, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev proposed to give the status of a spiritual and historical capital to the city of Turkistan, the press service of Akorda reported via Telegram.

    «Many outstanding people were buried in Turkistan. Last year the city was declared the Spiritual Capital of the Turkic World. It means that Turkistan is highly appreciated by the Turkic nations. Undoubtedly, this holy city should be given the status of Kazakhstan’s spiritual and historical capital. I believe the Government will take an appropriate decision on this issue in the nearest time,» said Tokayev.



