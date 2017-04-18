Turkmen President arrives in Astana for official visit

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov has arrived in Astana for an official visit, Kazinform correspondent reports.

As the State News Agency “Turkmenistan Today” reported before, ‘the top-level meeting is called to add an important chapter to the history of the Kazakh-Turkmen friendly relations.’

The Agency informs that the President of the country signed a decree on participation of Turkmenistan in the EXPO 2017 to be held in Astana from June 10 to September 10.

Recall that on February 12, 2017, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov was reelected as the President of the republic to the third term.

President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev congratulated his Turkmen counterpart on his victory in the elections and invited to pay a visit to Kazakhstan.