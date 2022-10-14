EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:49, 14 October 2022 | GMT +6

    Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedow arrived in Astana

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov has welcomed President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedow at the Airport of Astana, who arrived in our country for the first state visit, Kazinform reports.

    As the press service of the Kazakh Government informed, Kazakh, Turkmen leaders will discuss a wide range of issues of interaction and the acute issues of the regional agenda.

    Serdar Berdimuhamedow is expected to participate in the meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of State and Central Asia-Russia Summit.


    Photo: t.me/KZgovernment





    Tags:
    Central Asia Turkmenistan Kazakhstan CIS Politics
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!