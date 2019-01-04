Turkmenistan chairs Commonwealth of Independent States this year

ASHGABAT. KAZINFORM Turkmenistan chairs the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) this year, Trend reports with reference to the Turkmen government.

A meeting of the Council of CIS Heads of Government is scheduled for late May in Ashgabat, while a meeting of the Council of CIS Heads of State will be held on October 11, Trend reports.

The priority objectives in the concept of Turkmenistan's chairmanship in the CIS in 2019 are to strengthen trust among the countries, support stability and security, strengthen political and diplomatic interaction, increase the level of CIS cooperation with international organizations, including the UN and the OSCE and create conditions for enhancing trade economic cooperation.

The key areas of partnership between the CIS countries are energy, transport and communications. Special attention is paid to the promotion of cultural, humanitarian, scientific, educational, sports ties among the CIS countries.

Turkmenistan already chaired the CIS in 2012 and held about thirty events.

Ashgabat decided to participate in the CIS as an associate member in 2005. Turkmenistan withdrew from the agreement on visa-free regime with all CIS countries in 1999.