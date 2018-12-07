EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:41, 07 December 2018 | GMT +6

    Turkmenistan discloses concept of its presidency in CIS

    None
    None
    ASHGABAT. KAZINFORM Turkmenistan has announced the concept of its presidency in the CIS, Trend reports citing the Turkmen government.

    The priority objectives in the concept of Turkmenistan's presidency in the CIS in 2019 are to strengthen trust among the countries, support stability and security, strengthen political and diplomatic interaction, increase the level of cooperation between the CIS and international organizations, including the UN and the OSCE, create conditions for intensifying trade and economic cooperation and integration into world economic relations, Trend reports.

    The key areas of partnership among the CIS countries are energy, transport and communications.

    Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov paid a working visit to St. Petersburg to attend the informal summit of the CIS heads of state.

    Tags:
    Turkmenistan OSCE CIS UN World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!