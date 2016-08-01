EN
    22:24, 01 August 2016 | GMT +6

    Turkmenistan, France strengthening co-op

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Turkmenistan's Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov met with France's extraordinary and plenipotentiary ambassador Patrick Pascal, said the message from Turkmenistan's Foreign Ministry.

    Pascal is completing his diplomatic mission in Turkmenistan.

    During the meeting, the parties expressed intention to further strengthen the ties.

    "Emphasizing the high-level political and diplomatic cooperation, the parties pointed out the role of the policy of neutrality and sustainable development principle of Turkmenistan," said the message.

    "The meeting participants also emphasized the high-level relations between the two countries in trade and economic spheres."

    French companies are represented in Turkmenistan in such spheres as construction, transportation, tourism and energy. The two countries are interested in the implementation of the project for transportation of Turkmen gas to Europe.

    France's Total company can be involved in developing hydrocarbon resources on the Turkmen part of the Caspian Sea and studying the possibilities of transporting gas to Europe. Gas de France also expressed interest in cooperation in this sphere.

    French Schneider Electric has signed an agreement with Turkmen government in the sphere of energy supply to Ashgabat.

    Thales Alenia Space has implemented the project for construction of Turkmenistan's first national artificial satellite. Bouygues and VINCI Construction have been involved in the big construction projects on Turkmen market.

    Source: Trend.az

     

