Turkmenistan hosts inauguration of first 'smart' Arkadag city

ARKADAG, Turkmenistan. KAZINFORM The inauguration of the first 'smart' Arkadag city took place in Turkmenistan, Trend reports.

This became a historical event and a national holiday in the country. The opening of the city of Arkadag (meaning 'Protector') in honor of the national leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the People's Council of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and on his birthday was organized at the highest level. It's significant that the historical event and the national holiday fell on Eid al-Adha holiday.

The event was attended by President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov, thousands of public representatives and guests from many countries. The solemn event began on the square near the 'Akhan' monument, where a musical and choreographic composition performed by creative groups was presented, and a parade took place. The 'Akhan' monument depicts the image of a famous horse of the Akhal-Teke breed.

As part of large-scale celebrations, the flag of Turkmenistan was raised on the main square of Arkadag city accompanies with performance of the national anthem, and the opening ceremony of the 'Arkad' monument was held.

Further, acquaintance with cultural and community facilities and residential buildings took place, the opening ceremony of the children's rehabilitation center named after Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, the presentation of awards and certificates to Arkadag city were held.

The construction of Arkadag, located 30 km southwest of the capital, Ashgabat, began in 2019. According to the plan, Arkadag city, which is assigned the status of a city of state importance by a special law, will be the first 'smart' city in the country with environmentally friendly transport (electric buses and electric cars), 'smart' parking lots, solar panels, wind turbines, and others.

The construction of the city is carried out in two stages. More than 400 cottages and multi-storey houses with the best conditions for living, recreation, and harmonious upbringing of children will be built. The total area of ​​the city will be 1,002 hectares, and its population should exceed 70,000 people.

A total of $3.3 billion has already been spent on construction, and another $1.5 billion is planned. As part of the first stage of development, 336 modern buildings, including multi-storey residential buildings, public, educational, medical and cultural facilities, sports facilities were built.

A wide network of medical institutions will be created, including the Maternal and Child Health Center and other institutions.

Besides, the city is provided with transport and communication infrastructure, which will create new jobs and solve the problem of employment of the population.

'Smart City' is a prerequisite for the use of high-speed communications. Based on this, 20 3G and 20 4G (LTE) communication systems will be created in Arkadag city. Each house in the city will be equipped with 'smart' technologies.

Besides, Arkadag city joined the 'Development of sustainable, green, climate-friendly cities with innovative solutions in the OSCE region' project. The corresponding certificate was presented to President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov during a meeting with OSCE Secretary General Helga Schmid, who arrived in Ashgabat to participate in the opening of a new office of the OSCE Center in the Turkmen capital.