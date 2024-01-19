Turkmenistan, Italy pose for expansion of bilateral co-op

Turkmenistan and Italy engaged in constructive discussions to enhance and broaden their bilateral cooperation, exploring opportunities for further collaboration and mutual benefit, Trend reports.

These issues were discussed in Rome between Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Turkmenistan to Italy Toyli Komekov and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Italy Edmondo Cirielli.

During the course of the meeting, the involved parties delved into detailed discussions concerning the organization of diverse events featuring the active participation of heads from relevant departments.

They engaged in in-depth deliberations on advancing bilateral cooperation within the framework of international organizations.

Furthermore, the parties explored avenues to deepen relations across scientific, cultural, trade, and economic spheres, while simultaneously focusing on fortifying the legal framework that underpins their collaborative efforts.

The sides accorded special emphasis to the meticulous planning and execution of cultural events, underscoring their commitment to fostering meaningful interactions.

Additionally, they underscored the importance of facilitating regular consultations between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of both countries, aiming to enhance communication and coordination on key matters of mutual interest.