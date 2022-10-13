Turkmenistan joins CICA as observer state

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Addressing the CICA Summit in Astana Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said the number of CICA observer states and partners has grown, Kazinform reports.

«Turkmenistan joined the CICA as an observer state. It was decided to establish cooperation with the Eurasian Economic Union and ASEAN,» the Head of State said.

The President added that the CICA Foundation will be established today to create a special mechanism for selecting CICA projects and voluntary fund-raising to have them developed.

As earlier reported, the VI Summit of the Conference on Confidence-Building Measures in Asia started its work in Astana.

The VI CICA Summit chaired by the Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, is dated to the 30th anniversary of the initiative on convocation of the CICA.

11 Heads of State, the Emir of Qatar, the Vice President of Vietnam, the Deputy President of China, and five ministers are attending the Summit. The President of Belarus, a state observer state, also arrived in Kazakhstan.

The CICA was initiated by Kazakhstan in 1992 at the UN GA. The main goal is to strengthen cooperation through the development of multilateral approaches to ensuring peace and security in Asia. The CICA consists of 27 member states and covers 90% of the territory Asian continent.









Photo:turkmenmetbugat.gov.tm











