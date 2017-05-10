EN
    12:43, 10 May 2017 | GMT +6

    Turkmenistan plans to build highway to Kazakh border

    BAKU. KAZINFORM The plans on construction of the Turkmenbashi-Garabogaz-Kazakhstan border highway with a length of 242 kilometers were revealed at the Turkmen government meeting, Turkmenistan State News Agency reported.    

    President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov ordered to study the issue of construction of this route, which will become the continuation of the Ashgabat-Turkmenbashi high-speed multimodal highway.

    The construction of the border highway will make it possible to increase the traffic flow and the volumes of trade turnover between Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan, Kazinform refers to Trend . 

