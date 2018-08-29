Turkmenistan presents concept of its CIS Presidency 2019

MINSK. KAZINFORM Turkmenistan has prepared a concept of its CIS Presidency 2019, Chairman of the CIS Executive Committee, CIS Executive Secretary Sergei Lebedev told the media on 28 August, BelTA has learned.

The CIS Executive Committee hosted a meeting of the council of plenipotentiary representatives of the CIS in the statutory and other bodies of the Commonwealth. On its sidelines Turkmenistan laid out the draft concept of its CIS Presidency next year.



"Turkmenistan is very serious and thorough about its future presidency in the CIS. The concept provides for many activities within the CIS. These include a meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of State expected to be held in Ashgabat in October 2019, a meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of Government scheduled for the end of May next year, a meeting of the Council of Ministers for Foreign Affairs and a number of other events to be hosted by Turkmenistan," Sergei Lebedev said.



According to him, Turkmenistan is planning various cultural events, sports and youth forums. "I am sure that the plenipotentiary representatives will endorse the activities that Turkmenistan is planning to hold in the year of its presidency in the CIS in 2019," Sergei Lebedev noted, BelTA reports.