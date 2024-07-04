EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    18:32, 04 July 2024 | GMT +6

    Turkmenistan proposes construction of gas pipeline through Afghanistan

    Turkmenistan proposes construction of gas pipeline through Afghanistan
    Photo credit: Akorda

    Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, suggests that the heads of state of the SCO countries consider the possibility of building a gas pipeline through Afghanistan, reports a Kazinform News Agency correspondent.

    He believes that the construction of the gas pipeline through Afghanistan will contribute to the economic and social recovery of the country.

    “We propose that interested SCO states consider the parameters of their participation in energy and communication projects on the territory of Afghanistan. This includes the implementation of the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India gas pipeline, power transmission lines, and fiber-optic communication along the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan route,” said Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov during a meeting in the “SCO Plus” format.

    According to him, this will ensure the swift and effective integration of Afghanistan into both regional and continental processes, as well as contribute to the economic and social recovery of the country, thereby stabilizing the political situation in Afghanistan.

    Among other important areas of cooperation, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov highlighted trade, industrial cooperation, agriculture, the “green” agenda, and partnerships in the field of information technology.

    Tags:
    SCO Turkmenistan Politics Oil & Gas Afghanistan SCO Summit
    Yerzhan Zhanibekov
    Author
    Yerzhan Zhanibekov
    Currently reading
    x