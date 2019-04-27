Turkmenistan publishes schedule of events within its chairing CIS

ASHGABAT. KAZINFORM Turkmenistan is chairing the CIS in 2019, Trend reports with reference to the Turkmen Foreign Ministry April 26

In accordance with the plan of activities for the implementation of the Concept of Turkmenistan's presidency in the CIS in 2019, a number of events are scheduled in Ashgabat

The next meeting of the Council of CIS Heads of Government will be held on May 31, the 14th Forum of the Creative and Scientific Intelligentsia of the CIS States will be held May 15-16, while the meeting of the Intergovernmental Coordination Council on seed planting issues of the CIS states will take place May 15.

The measures being implemented under the leadership of Turkmenistan are aimed at preserving peace and security, ensuring sustainable development of cooperation in the trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres in the CIS, the report said.

Referring to its status of permanent neutrality, Turkmenistan decided to participate in the CIS structure as an associate member in 2005. In 1999, Turkmenistan withdrew from the Agreement on visa-free regime with all CIS countries.