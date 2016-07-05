Turkmenistan ready to expand economic partnership with China

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Turkmenistan's President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov has proposed to develop a special program within the Turkmen-Chinese cooperation committee on expanding the large-scale economic partnership by focusing on cooperation in energy, transportation and high technologies, said the message from Turkmenistan's government.

The issue was discussed during the joint Turkmen-Chinese intergovernmental meeting on trade and economic cooperation in Ashgabat. During the event, it was pointed out that China ranks first among Turkmenistan's trade partners.

The two countries have great potential to boost economic relations. China has expressed interest in increasing the import of cotton fiber from Turkmenistan, as well as plant products, fruit crops and certain types of primary products manufactured by poultry and livestock complexes.

Moreover, non-primary sectors of economy, in particular, transportation, electricity, chemical and textile industry, construction materials, agriculture and urban development are considered the promising areas of cooperation between Turkmenistan and China.

Cooperation in the sphere of finance, regional cooperation, organizing joint events, as well as tourism is the important part of the partnership between the two countries.

Transportation and supply of natural gas from Turkmenistan to China is the solid basis of the long-term and strategic cooperation in trade and economic spheres.

