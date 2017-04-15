Turkmenistan's Berdimuhamedow to visit Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The date of Turkmen President's official visit to Kazakhstan has been announced, Kazinform has learned from the State News Agency of Turkmenistan.

According to it, preparation for the state visit of the President of Turkmenistan to the Republic of Kazakhstan was on the agenda of a regular Cabinet session. It is reported that it has initially been scheduled for April 18-19.

During the session, Berdimuhamedow also signed a resolution on Turkmenistan's participation in Astana Expo-2017.

As it was reported, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow was reelected president of Turkmenistan for a third term on February 12, 2017. President Nursultan Nazarbayev congratulated his counterpart on his victory and invited him to pay a visit to Kazakhstan.