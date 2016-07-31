Turkmenistan, Singapore mull transport co-op

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A meeting with Yap Ong Heng, special envoy of Singapore's transport minister, was held in the Turkmen foreign ministry, the Turkmen ministry said July 30.

According to the message, during the meeting the sides discussed the issues of bilateral cooperation in the field of transport, in particular, aviation and maritime transport.

The Turkmen side reviewed Singapore's achievements in the transport sector and offered its staff training services in the field of civil aviation and maritime transport, the message said.

According to the message, the two sides also discussed the possibility of holding training and courses for Turkmen specialists.

The importance of a dialogue was stressed at the meeting to further expand the bilateral cooperation in all fields between the two countries, the message said.

Kazinform refers to Trend.az