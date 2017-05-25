Turkmenistan sums up parliamentary, local election results

BAKU. KAZINFORM The final results of the May 21 election of members of the Turkmen parliament in separate constituencies, as well as of local authorities and in connection with changes in the administrative and territorial structure of the country's regions have been summarized in Turkmenistan, the country's Central Election Commission said in a message, Trend reported.

“The high voter turnout was observed at the election,” said the commission. “Some 91.02 percent of the total number of voters in the electoral roll participated in the election of members of the Turkmen parliament in two separate constituencies.”

Some 90.91 percent of the total number of voters took part in the election of members of local authorities in Turkmenistan, according to the commission.

At the meeting of the commission, the lists of newly elected members of Turkmen local authorities were considered and approved, and these lists will be made public in the coming days in accordance with the provisions of the current national legislation of the country.