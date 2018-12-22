Turkmenistan supports initiative to create Modal Highway for Central Asia with access to Turkey

BAKU. KAZINFORM Turkmenistan supports the initiative of the International Road Transport Union to create the Modal Highway for Central Asia with access to Turkey, and is ready to provide the most effective support for the implementation of this project, Trend reports with reference to the Neutral Turkmenistan newspaper.



Ashgabat also calls for activating, within the framework of the UN Economic Commission for Europe and the UN Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific, the discussion of various aspects of creating the Afghanistan-Turkmenistan-Azerbaijan-Georgia-Turkey transport corridor, Trend reports.

At the same time, Turkmenistan is ready to act as an active partner and participant of the TRACECA program, since the formation of the western transport corridor from Central Asia plays a huge role in the context of the implementation of the goals to revive the Great Silk Road and connect the two economic poles of Eurasia on qualitatively new criteria. Turkmenistan has repeatedly become the host of major forums on the above topics.

These include the International High-Level Conference and the 1st Global Sustainable Transport Conference organized under the auspices of the UN, which were held in Ashgabat in September 2014 and November 2016.

Moreover, the 9th annual meeting of the CAREC Federation of Carrier and Forwarder Associations was held in Ashgabat in September. Issues of cooperation in logistics, optimization of customs procedures and tariffs were put on the agenda of the meeting.