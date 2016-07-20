Turkmenistan temporarily closed border with Kazakhstan

AKTAU. KAZINFORM Turkmenistan tightens security at the border with Kazakhstan due to which the entry into the country has been closed for a five-day period.

According to Maksat Akmuratov, an official from Mangistau region's administration, the Turkmen side prohibits entry of foreigners on a simplified procedure. As per the agreements signed earlier, the citizens of Kazakhstan constantly residing in Mangistau region may enter, leave and stay in the territory of Balkan province of Turkmenistan for 5 days without visas. The place of living of Kazakhstani nationals is mentioned in their ID cards or passports.



In accordance with the law of Turkmenistan, Kazakhstani nationals staying in this country for more than 5 days must apply for a visa. Those citizens covered by a simplified procedure of entering the Turkmen territory, may cross the border at internatinal communication checkpoints, such as Temir-Baba automobile border-crossing point and at Bolashak railroad customs point etc.