Turkmenistan to discuss its export gas pipeline projects at int'l forum

ASHGABAT. KAZINFORM Ashgabat will host the Turkmenistan International Oil & Gas Conference & Exhibition (OGT Expo 2018) on November 20-22, the Turkmenoil state concern and the Turkmen Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the organizers of the event, said in a message.

Special attention will be paid to such issues as the diversification of export routes of Turkmen natural gas, attraction of investments to the oil and gas industry, introduction of innovative technologies in the process of search and production of hydrocarbons, global experience in the production of environmentally friendly fuel, projects on the processing of natural gas and the production of gas chemical products, Trend reports.

"During the conference, it is planned to organize discussion on the construction of the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline," the message said.

Last year's similar conference in Ashgabat involved 328 delegates from 37 countries.

The ministries of energy of Russia and Georgia, the European Commission, the US Department of State, the International Energy Charter, as well as Exxon Mobil, Azerbaijan's state oil company SOCAR, BP, Hyundai Engineering Co. Ltd, Samsung, Dragon Oil, Petronas Carigali, CNPC, ENI, Axis, Total, ILF Consulting Engineers, Burckhardt Compression AG, Westport Trading Europe Limited, Capex, Albemarle Chemicals, Burintekh, Honeywell, Morinzhgeology, Wood Group, Inter State Gas Systems, Allen & Overy were represented in the forum.

On the sidelines of the forum, business meetings were held between top managers of Turkmenistan's fuel and energy industry and heads of foreign companies.

Turkmenistan in the CIS ranks second after Russia in terms of natural gas reserves. At this stage, the main gas buyer is China. In accordance with the program for development of the oil and gas industry of Turkmenistan, it is planned to bring the annual production of gas to 250 billion cubic meters and oil to 110 million tons in 2030.