TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    13:32, 17 February 2024 | GMT +6

    Turkmenistan to host Days of Kazakhstan Culture

    Photo credit: Ministry of Culture and Information

    Vice Minister of Culture and Information Yerbol Alikulov has met with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Turkmenistan to Kazakhstan Batyr Rejepov, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the press service of the Kazakh Ministry of Culture and Information. 

    The sides discussed the course of preparation for the Days of Culture of Turkmenistan in Kazakhstan in June, and the Days of Kazakhstan Culture in Turkmenistan slated for October 2024.

    Thus, an art exhibition, the Days of Kazakh Cinema and a concert program with the participation of Kazakhstani performers  and creative teams will be held in Ashgabat.  

    Central Asia Turkmenistan
