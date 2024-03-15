Turkmenistan to host Uzbekistan Culture Days

Minister of Culture Ozodbek Nazarbekov met with the Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Uzbekistan, Shadurdy Meredov, UzA reports.

During the dialogue, issues related to several cultural events planned for joint implementation were discussed.

In particular, on March 26-27, 2024, the events “Capital of Culture of the Turkic World”, a trip of a delegation and a creative group led by the leadership of the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Uzbekistan, are planned in Anau, Turkmenistan. At the meeting, organizational issues concerning the visit were agreed upon.

At the same time, the tasks envisaged for implementing the resolution of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan “On the widespread celebration of the 300th anniversary of the great Turkmen poet and thinker Magtymguly Fyragy” of February 19, 2024, were discussed in detail.

Views were exchanged on the creation of a feature film about Magtymguly together with Turkmen filmmakers, staging a play about the life and creative work of the poet, holding a republican competition with the participation of Uzbek young vocalists “Performer of the best songs based on the words of Magtymguly” with the participation of Turkmen specialists, a creative evening dedicated to the memory of the great thinker and poet.

The parties agreed to hold the Uzbekistan Culture Days in Turkmenistan this year and organize tours of folk artists from the fraternal country to Uzbekistan.

Mr. Nazarbekov invited representatives of the fraternal people to participate in the Lazgi Festival, which will be held from April 25 to 30 in Khiva, and the Maqom Art Festival, which will be held from June 26 to 28 in Zaamin district.