    17:18, 03 December 2015 | GMT +6

    Turkmenistan to present its strategy on climate change at EXPO-2017

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Commissioner of the EXPO-2017, First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Rapil Zhoshybayev paid his working visit to Turkmenistan on December 2, 2015, the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan informs.

    R. Zhoshybayev held meetings with chairman of the Chamber of Commerce of Turkmenistan, commissioner of the national section of Turkmenistan at the EXPO-2017 Dovran Orazmuradov and First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Vepa Khadzhiev.

    At the meeting with the EXPO commissioner of Turkmenistan, the sides exchanged opinions on future cooperation within the framework of the EXPO-2017 and discussed technical issues of participation in the exhibition.

    R. Zhoshybayev noted that Turkmenistan was one the first countries to have confirmed their participation in the exhibition in Astana. He also expressed confidence that the pavilion of Turkmenistan will be one of the most visited at the exhibition.

    D. Orazmuradov thanked the Kazakhstani side for allocation of one of the central pavilions at the exhibition and informed R. Zhoshybayev about the readiness of Turkmenistan to present its innovations in the green energy sphere. The country has developed a strategy called "National strategy of Turkmenistan on climate change" with the priority on introduction of energy-efficient and energy-saving technologies, development of renewable energy sources.

    Upon completion of the meeting, the agreement on participation of Turkmenistan in the EXPO-2017 in Astana was signed.

    As of today, 55 countries and 13 international organizations have officially confirmed their participation in the exhibition and 18 participation agreements were signed.

