Turkmenistan tops Central Asia with lowest diesel fuel costs

Turkmenistan is the leader in Central Asia in terms of cheap prices for diesel fuel as of April 29, 2024, Trend.az reports.

Data from the Global Petrol Prices (GPP) portal show that the cost of diesel fuel in Turkmenistan on the specified date is $0.28 per liter.

In the ranking of cheap diesel fuel among the Central Asian countries, Turkmenistan is followed by Kazakhstan ($0.65 per liter), Kyrgyzstan ($0.82 per liter), and Uzbekistan ($0.97 per liter).

Furthermore, Tajikistan was not included in the ranking of countries based on the affordability of diesel fuel.

The rating data indicate that Turkmenistan ranks seventh in the world in terms of the lowest prices for diesel fuel.

The country with the cheapest diesel fuel in the world is Iran ($0.02 per liter), and the most expensive is Hong Kong ($3.2 per liter).

Meanwhile, recently, Deputy Chairman of the Government of Turkmenistan Batyr Amanov said that the enterprises of the Turkmennebit State Concern have fully fulfilled their plan for the production of diesel fuel.