TURKPA countries devising common stance on anti-terrorism legislation

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - On 31 October 2018, the Sixth Meeting of the TURKPA Commission on Legal Affairs and International Relations hosted by the Milli Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan was held in Baku and attended by the parliamentarians and experts from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Turkey, Kazinform has learned from TURKPA's media office.

The main item of the meeting's agenda was "Devising a Common Stance on the Anti-Terrorism Legislation of the TURKPA Member States".

The meeting was chaired by Mr. İsmet Uçma, Chairman of the TURKPA Commission on Legal Affairs and International Relations and member of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey. Emphasizing the need for participation in international treaties on combating terrorism, the MPs exchanged views on cooperation in the fight against terrorism and conducted discussions on mutual legal assistance on the matter.



The Commission approved report and recommendations on the matter to be submitted to the Eighth Plenary Session of TURKPA that will take place on 20-21 November 2018 in Turkey. The meeting agenda included also taking up a new Financial Regulations of the Secretariat and Regulations on Medals for Merit and Medal Certificates.

