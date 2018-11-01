EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:37, 01 November 2018 | GMT +6

    TURKPA countries devising common stance on anti-terrorism legislation

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - On 31 October 2018, the Sixth Meeting of the TURKPA Commission on Legal Affairs and International Relations hosted by the Milli Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan was held in Baku and attended by the parliamentarians and experts from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Turkey, Kazinform has learned from TURKPA's media office.

    The main item of the meeting's agenda was "Devising a Common Stance on the Anti-Terrorism Legislation of the TURKPA Member States".

    The meeting was chaired by Mr. İsmet Uçma, Chairman of the TURKPA Commission on Legal Affairs and International Relations and member of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey. Emphasizing the need for participation in international treaties on combating terrorism, the MPs exchanged views on cooperation in the fight against terrorism and conducted discussions on mutual legal assistance on the matter.
    null 

    The Commission approved report and recommendations on the matter to be submitted to the Eighth Plenary Session of TURKPA that will take place on 20-21 November 2018 in Turkey. The meeting agenda included also taking up a new Financial Regulations of the Secretariat and Regulations on Medals for Merit and Medal Certificates.
    null 

     

     

    Tags:
    Azerbaijan Foreign policy Turkic speaking states Integration
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!