TURKPA develops relations between Turkic speaking countries - Secretary Abdykalikova

"Today's conference held between two national holidays in Kazakhstan - the First President's Day and the Independence Day is of paramount importance. President Nazarbayev always emphasizes the importance of the Turkic speaking countries and the fact that the great steppe has been a cradle of many peoples," Secretary Abdykalikova noted at the international conference "The Statehood and Parliamentarism in the Great Steppe" in Astana. Ms Abdykalikova also lauded the Kazakh President for initiating the Turkic Parliamentary Assembly (TURKPA) that greatly contributes to the development of relations between the Turkic speaking countries. Participating in the conference were parliamentarians from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkey, Hungary, heads of international organizations, and foreign diplomats. The event was jointly organized by the International Turkic Academy and Majilis, the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament.