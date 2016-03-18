EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    18:47, 18 March 2016 | GMT +6

    TurkPA election observation mission arrived in Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The election observation mission of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Turkic-speaking Countries (TurkPA) arrived in Astana to carry out a short term monitoring of the early parliamentary elections to the Majilis (Lower House) of the Parliament of Kazakhstan to be held on March 20.

    The mission is comprised of Mr. Nizami Jafarov, member of the Milli Mejlis of Azerbaijan, Mr. Abylkair Uzakpaev, member of the Jogorku Kenesh of Kyrgyzstan, Mr. Haluk Ipek, member of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey, Chairman of TurkPA's Commission of Legal Affairs and International Issues, Chairman of Turkey-Kazakhstan Parliamentary Friendship Group and Erkan Aydin, member of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey.
    On March 18, the delegation is expected to hold a number of meetings, including the talks with Chairman of the Central Election Commission of Kazakhstan Mr. K.Turgankulov, Deputy Chairman of the Senate of the Parliament of Kazakhstan Mr. A.Beisenbayev as well as to visit the headquarters of the Nur Otan Party and other political parties.

    Tags:
    Turkic speaking states Elections in Kazakhstan Elections Parliamentary elections 2016 Majilis elections 2016 News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!