TurkPA election observation mission arrived in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The election observation mission of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Turkic-speaking Countries (TurkPA) arrived in Astana to carry out a short term monitoring of the early parliamentary elections to the Majilis (Lower House) of the Parliament of Kazakhstan to be held on March 20.

The mission is comprised of Mr. Nizami Jafarov, member of the Milli Mejlis of Azerbaijan, Mr. Abylkair Uzakpaev, member of the Jogorku Kenesh of Kyrgyzstan, Mr. Haluk Ipek, member of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey, Chairman of TurkPA's Commission of Legal Affairs and International Issues, Chairman of Turkey-Kazakhstan Parliamentary Friendship Group and Erkan Aydin, member of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey.

On March 18, the delegation is expected to hold a number of meetings, including the talks with Chairman of the Central Election Commission of Kazakhstan Mr. K.Turgankulov, Deputy Chairman of the Senate of the Parliament of Kazakhstan Mr. A.Beisenbayev as well as to visit the headquarters of the Nur Otan Party and other political parties.