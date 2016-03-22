TurkPA: Elections in Kazakhstan met international standards

BAKU. KAZINFORM "Early parliamentary elections and elections for the local representative bodies in the Republic of Kazakhstan were held in compliance with the national legislation of Kazakhstan and international election standards," said Haluk Ipek, Head of TurkPA's international election observing mission, member of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey at the concluding press conference held in Astana on March 21.

The International Election Observer Mission of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Turkic-speaking Countries (TurkPA) has carried out a short-term monitoring of the early parliamentary elections as well as the elections to the local representative bodies - maslikhats, held on 20th March, 2016 in the Republic of Kazakhstan. During the voting day members of the mission visited a number of polling stations in Astana and witnessed vote counting.

Source: https://azertag.az/