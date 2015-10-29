TurkPA mission to observe parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan

BAKU. KAZINFORM - October 29 International observation mission TurkPA arrived in Baku to observe the elections to the Milli Majlis (Parliament) of the Republic of Azerbaijan to be held on November 1, 2015.

TurkPA observation mission, which included parliamentarians from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Turkey, is chaired by deputy of the Majilis of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Chairman of the TurkPA Commission on Economic Cooperation Serikzhan Kanayev. 125 deputies will be selected during the upcoming parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan. In the country opened 5380 polling stations and registered 5.1 million voters. During the visit Kazakh MPs will meet with the chairman of the Milli Majlis Ogtay Asadov, chairman of the Central Election Commission Mazahir Panahov, leadership of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and etc. November 2 TurkPA observation mission will hold a press conference on the results of the monitoring process.