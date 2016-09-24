EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:35, 24 September 2016 | GMT +6

    TurkPA observer mission started its work in Azerbaijan

    None
    None
    BAKU. KAZINFORM The international mission, comprised of the members of parliaments that form the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic-Speaking Countries (TurkPA), arrived in Azerbaijan for a short-term monitoring of the referendum on the constitutional changes to take place in the country on the 26th of September. Member of the Majilis (Lower House) of the Parliament of Kazakhstan Nurlan Dulatbekov heads the observer group that includes also the parliamentarians from Kyrgyzstan and Turkey.

    Subject to the work schedule, the monitoring mission will have meetings with the officials, representatives of political and public organizations. It will also get acquainted with the preparations for the national polling and will monitor on the day of referendum the vote casting at a number of Baku-based polling stations, the press service of TurkPA reported.


    Tags:
    Azerbaijan Foreign policy CIS Turkic speaking states Parliament Diplomacy Integration
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!