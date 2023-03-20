TurkPA Observers Mission highly evaluates Mar 19 elections in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of the Observers Mission of the Turkic States Parliamentary Assembly Recep Şeker shared his view on the early parliamentary elections held in Kazakhstan on March 19, Kazinform reports.

According to him, the observers of the TurkPA met with the CEC Chairman, senators, and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs. «The observers were informed in detail with the election process. The Mission members met also with the representatives of political parties running for the election. We have observed all stages of the election process, beginning from the opening of the ballot boxes prior to the votes counting and talked to local observers,» Recep Şeker said at the briefing in the capital.

«The Mission is satisfied with the level of preparation and highly evaluates these elections. The Mission positively assesses all the measures taken to organize these elections. The TurkPA Mission considers the elections were held on principles of transparency and fairness,» Recep Şeker concluded.