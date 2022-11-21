TurkPA positively assesses 2022 Kazakh presidential elections

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - TurkPA election observation mission head, member of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye Yerbol Kaya confirmed that the Kazakh presidential elections were conducted in line with the principles of justice and international standards, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The TurkPA began its work to monitor the early presidential elections in Kazakhstan on November 17.

Yerbol Kaya, the head of the TurkPA election observation mission, said that during the elections visits to the polling stations as well as meetings with local observers were held.

«The Central Election Commission provided us with the updated data on the elections. Everything proceeded in a calm fashion during the elections. We positively assess the Kazakh presidential elections. Our delegation observed and witnessed that the elections were held at a high and professional level,» said Kaya.

He went on to note that all conditions were created for disabled people to cast their ballots. The TurkPA election observation mission confirmed that the elections were conducted in line with the principles of justice and international standards.