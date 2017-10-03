TurkPA prepares for 7th plenary session

BAKU. KAZINFORM Parliaments of the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic-speaking Countries (TurkPA member states) began preparations for the 7th plenary session of the Assembly, which will be held in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan in December, Kazinform correspondent reports from Baku.

On behalf of the Chairman of the Majilis, Chairman of the TurkPA Council Nurlan Nigmatulin, the Assembly's Secretary-General Zhandos Assanov, held meetings with the Speakers of the Milli Mejlis of Azerbaijan Oktay Asadov, the Grand National Assembly of Turkey Ismail Kahraman, the Kyrgyz Jogorku Kenesh Chynybay Tursunbekov, to discuss the program and agenda of the upcoming high-level meetings of the Assembly.