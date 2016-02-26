TurkPA’s activity to contribute to inter-parliamentary coop promotion – Zh.Assanov

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Deputy Chairman of the Senate of the Kazakhstan Parliament Askar Beissenbayev has met with Secretary General of the Turkic-Speaking States Parliamentary Assembly Zhandos Assanov.

Beissenbayev expressed confidence that the activity of the TurkPA will make a significant contribution to the promotion of the inter-parliamentary collaboration. The Senate Vice Speaker noted the openness of Kazakhstan for expansion of legal frameworks of interaction among the member states’ law-making authorities, Kazinform reports citing the Senate’s press service.

In turn, Assanov told about the activity of the Secretariat on preparation for the TurkPA’s regular plenary session.