    10:55, 12 April 2019 | GMT +6

    TurkPA Sen Gen: Kazakhstani people will vote for prosperity on June 9

    BAKU. KAZINFORM The snap presidential election in Kazakhstan set for the 9th of June will be an important milestone in the country's modern history. The decision taken by Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on announcing the early presidential election proves sustainability and rightness of the course set by the First President of the country Nursultan Nazarbayev, Secretary General of the Council of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Turkic-Speaking Countries Altynbek Mamayussupov says.

    "I am confident that on June 9, the people of Kazakhstan will vote for the future prosperity and progress and for the support of step-by-step ensuring of peace and accord in the region," he added.

    "Till present, the representatives of the TurkPA have monitored the parliamentary and presidential elections in the country, held in compliance with the international standards and national legislation. Our organization is ready to form an international mission of observes to monitor the elections in Kazakhstan. The mission will include the parliamentarians of Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan and Turkey as well as the representatives of the Secretariat," the Speaker concluded.

