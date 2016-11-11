TurkPA to open new office in Baku

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Chairman of the Majilis of the Kazakhstan Parliament -Chairman-in-Office of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Turkic-Speaking Countries (TurkPA) Nurlan Nigmatulin met with TurkPA Secretary General Jandos Asanov on Friday.

Nigmatulin noted the importance of further development of the TurkPA’s scope of activities.

Preparations for the opening ceremony of the TurkPA Secretariat’s new administrative building scheduled for Dec 22 in Baku (Azerbaijan) were also discussed at the meeting.