TURKSOY and SANKON to foster cooperation

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM TURKSOY and the Confederation of Industrialist Businesswomen and Businessmen (SANKON) decided to foster their mutual cooperation, the press service of TURKSOY informs.

The delegation of SANKON headed by its Director General Ferudin Cevahiroğlu visited TURKSOY and met with its Secretary General.

At the meeting, delegations of both organizations which started cooperating in 2011 and carried out many succcessful cooperation activities since then, decided that this mutual cooperation shall be further fostered to reach a new, higher level.

TURKSOY Secretary General Dusen Kasseinov who stressed the importance of the cooperation between TURKSOY and SANKON said that the concert organized within the framework of this cooperation and featuring works by female composers of the Turkic World was a great success which left undelible traces in the memories of its audience.

SANKON Director General Cevahiroğlu stressed that SANKON will always be supporting TURKSOY in new projects it will be carrying out regarding authors and poets of the Turkic World and that it will allocate all resources it can to ensure that publications of TURKSOY reach readers living in other cities of Turkey and that painting and photography exhibitions as well as similar artistic events are being organized.

Following the meeting, the delegation of SANKON visited the photography exhibition displaying photos of activities carried out by TURKSOY and watched the presentation film thereon.

At the end of the event, TURKSOY Secretary General Dusen Kasseinov handed over the Art Album «Reading Chingis Aitmatov» published by TURKSOY on the occasion of the 90th anniversary of the birthday of the famous Kyrgyz author Chingis Aitmatov commemorated in 2018 and featuring paintings by artists of the Turkic World inspired by Aitmatov’s works along with a calendar dedicated to the 175th anniversary of the birthday of the Kazak scholar Abai Kunanbaiev to the Director of SANKON Ferudin Cevahiroğlu.

The meeting ended with a group photograph as a remembrance of the day.