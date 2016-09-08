TURKSOY initiates joint celebration of 25th anniversary of Turkic Speaking States' independence

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbay Zheenbekov met today with Secretary General of the International Organization for Joint Development of Turkic Culture and Art TURKSOY Dyusen Kaseinov, the Kyrgyz Government's press office reports.

Kaseinov spoke about the current activities of the organization and plans for the future, in particular that TURKSOY has taken the initiative of the joint celebration of the 25th anniversary of independence of Turkic-speaking states. He recalled that TURKSOY is aimed at preservation, study and promotion of common spiritual values, historical and cultural heritage of the Turkic-speaking peoples at international level.



The Prime Minister praised the work of TURKSOY to strengthen international cooperation, Kabar reported.