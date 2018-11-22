TURKSOY joined 8th Intl Festival of Eurasian Schools of Architecture, Civil Engineering and Design

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Last week, the International Organization of Turkic Culture (TURKSOY) participated in the 8th International Festival of Eurasian Schools of Architecture, Civil Engineering and Design held in Chisinau, the capital of the Republic of Moldova, Kazinform learnt from TURKSOY's website.

The festival was organized in joint cooperation of TURKSOY with the Kazakh Academy of Architecture, the Union of Engineers and Architects of the Turkic World (UEATW) and the Technical University of Moldova .

Rector of the Kazakh Academy of Architecture and Civil Engineering Prof. Dr. Amirlan Kussainov welcomed the participants and extended his gratitude to TURKSOY Secretary General Dusen Kasseinov for his contribution to the organization and development of event on international scale. He said that the 8th International Festival of Eurasian Schools of Architecture, Civil Engineering and Design showcases 363 graduation projects of 83 universities from 18 countries of the world.

8 ‘transcontinental projects' presented by a delegation of the Union of Engineers and Architects of the Turkic World headed by Dr. Ilyas Demirci was highly appreciated at the festival. It was announced that the project authors will be handed over their certificates in an award ceremony to be held at TURKSOY Headquarters.



The delegation of the UEATW met with Governor of the Autonomous Territorial Unit of Gagauzia (Moldova) Mrs. Irina Vlah who expressed gratitude to the TURKSOY for its strong contribution to worldwide promotion of Gagauz culture and art.



At the closing ceremony of the 8th International Festival of Eurasian Schools of Architecture, Civil Engineering and Design, Rector of the Technical University of Moldova Prof. Dr. Viorel Bostan thanked TURKSOY for cooperation and expressed readiness for further interaction in the name of peace and development of Eurasia.



At the end of the event, Rector of the Kazakk Academy of Architecture and Civil Engineering Amirlan Kusainov announced that the next festival of Eurasian Schools of Architecture, Civil Engineering and Design will be held in Beijing, the capital of the People's Republic of China.