TURKSOY, Kazakh Culture and Trade Center hold National Heritage Exhibition in Istanbul

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On July 18, the city of Istanbul in Türkiye hosted the Exhibition of National Heritage entitled The Noble Heritage of our Ancestors dedicated to the 100th Anniversary of the Republic of Turkiye and the 30th Anniversary of TURKSOY. The event was organized in cooperation of TURKSOY with the Culture and Trade Center of Kazakhstan, Kazinform learned from TURKSOY press office.

The goal of the Exhibition is to raise young people's awareness of our common history and traditional art, to support the development of our civilization and call upon young people to preserve values such as patriotism and friendship. At the event which started with opening speeches exhibition started with opening speeches Mrs. Ezgi Zorlu from TURKSOY read the message addressed by TURKSOY Secretary General Sultan Raev to the audience.

In his message Sultan Raev wrote:

«Today we have the opportunity to see the national treasure of the traditional history of the Kazakh, Turkic people who have a vast depth of memory regarding the ancient civilization of Central Asia. From the Golden Horde to the Gokturks, the Kazakh society, with its great civilisational memory, has been one of the peoples throughout history, especially in terms of friendly relations with other Turkic peoples. We are organising this exhibition to see the reflections of this unique treasure here today. With our exhibition dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the Republic of Türkiye and the 30th anniversary of the establishment of our Organization, we believe that our peoples and their young generations who take strength from their ancestors and learn and comprehend them will continue to gain strength within themselves to reach greater achievements. We think that such events are very important in these days.»

Hanimet Khaisa, the President of the Kazakhstan Culture and Trade Centre, said: «The works showcased in our exhibition today are the handicrafts made by our Kazakh brothers and sisters, who set out from the Turkestan region to Türkiye. While their number reached 40 thousand people in the 1930s, only 2000 among them remained. These artefacts were brought by those people under extremely difficult conditions and their arrival here stands for very painful memories. Over the years, our kindred people of Türkiye had to overcome major challenges and these artefacts also stand as a reminder of these difficulties. We should not forget the past, the future of the Turkic World is very bright. I think that young people should not forget this. We are here to further strengthen our unbroken bond. This exhibition is a small start, but we plan to organise bigger events in the future.»

After the opening speeches, certificates of appreciation and gifts were presented. With the opening of the exhibition, guests had the opportunity to get acquainted with various items of the Ancestral Kazakh Heritage.