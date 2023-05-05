TURKSOY Sec Gen, Kazakh Minister of Information and Social Development meet in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM As part of his official visit to Kazakhstan, TURKSOY Secretary General Sultan Raev met with Minister of Information and Social Development of Kazakhstan, Prof. Dr. Darkhan Kydyrali, Kazinform learned from the press office of TURKSOY.

The sides discussed the cooperation between the Ministry of Information and Social Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan and TURKSOY and exchanged views on future activities they will be carrying out together.

TURKSOY Secretary General Raev informed Minister Kydyrali about the events to be held in Kazakhstan on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the Organization and briefed him regarding the preparations which are already under way. Expressing his gratitude for activities organized by TURKSOY, Minister Kydyrali said that the Republic of Kazakhstan and its Ministry of Information and Social Development will continue to support projects regarding the future of the Turkic World.

The meeting took place in the presence of the Head of the Information Committee of the Ministry of Information and Social Development of Kazakhstan Eldos Nashirali and the Representative of Kazakhstan to TURKSOY Bakitjan Omarov.